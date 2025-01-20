Abu Dhabi: Dh 5 million up for grabs for showjumpers in 2025 season

Riders from around the world will compete for the top honours. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) announced its 2025 showjumping calendar, a series of high-profile events that are bringing together the nation’s top patrons and international equestrian enthusiasts.

With a total purse of Dh five million, the calendar marks a new chapter in the history of showjumping in the UAE, affirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for equestrian excellence.

Among the many highlights is the Abu Dhabi International Showjumping Event, which will take place from January 24 to 26 and feature the renowned CSI4*-W International Show Jumping Competition and the prestigious Grand Prix World Cup Qualifier.

Riders from around the world will compete for a total prize value of Dh 1.2 million, with jumps reaching heights of up to 1.55m.

This landmark event is poised to captivate audiences and reinforce the UAE’s commitment to preserving its equestrian heritage.

This announcement coincides with the unveiling of ADEC’s state-of-the-art equestrian and lifestyle destination, an expansive venue spanning 54 acres. The facility is designed to offer world-class experiences for riders, horses, and spectators alike.

It features indoor, covered, and outdoor arenas, lush grass paddocks, extensive hacking tracks, and premium arena seating.

As part of ADEC's future plans, the venue will integrate luxury and lifestyle elements, including exclusive boutiques, spa services, and fine dining options. These offerings aim to redefine the equestrian experience, blending sports with a vibrant lifestyle atmosphere.

"We are proud to unveil this new, immersive venue in time for the showjumping season. This world-class development further affirms the UAE’s commitment to preserving and promoting our equestrian heritage on a global stage," said Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and President of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, for his continuous support and guidance, which has been instrumental in elevating the sport to international audiences." The Abu Dhabi International Showjumping Event offers more than just world-class competition. It delivers a unique blend of elite sport, culture, and luxury, seamlessly merging tradition with modernity. Designed to create unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages, the programme ensures the event is not only a showcase of equestrian excellence but also a celebration of community, culture, and shared passion. ALSO READ: Man City are back, says Guardiola after Ipswich rout