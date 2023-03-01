Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Loeb sends out title warning as Al Attiyah withdraws after crash

Eighth seed Borna Coric entered the second round after Briton Daniel Evans retired after both were level at 2-2
Sebastien Loeb delivered a powerful reminder today that he will battle Nasser Al Attiyah all the way in the World Rally-Raid Championship as the Qatari’s bid for a fourth victory in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge was threatened by a dramatic crash.
Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin in the Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter were second fastest on the day to Al Attiyah, who finished the 266 km third stage with the rear bodywork, roof and windscreen ripped off his Toyota.
At that point, the defending champion held a 27 mins 3 secs overall lead from Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi in another Toyota.
Later news filtered in that Al Attiyah had withdrawn from the rally due to the extent of the damage caused to his car.
Just 48 hours earlier, Loeb’s BRX technicians had kept the nine-time World Rally Champion in the Desert Challenge by fitting a new engine to the Prodrive Hunter in record time.
After he bounced back with the second fastest time on Tuesday, Loeb later suffered a 15 minute penalty for missing a waypoint through a digital road book failure.
Quickly shrugging off that setback, he kept up the hunt for world championship points today, clocking a time within 48 seconds of Al Attiyah, who recovered to complete the stage after his accident in the last few kilometres.
Martin Prokop lies third overall in his Ford Raptor, with Denis Krotov in a Mini, Seth Quintero in a CAN-AM Maverick X3 and the Toyota of Argentinian Juan Yacopini completing the top six.
This is only Loeb’s second Desert Challenge outing in the BRX Prodrive Hunter, but he knows the event has produced many dramatic moments in its 32-year history to decide, or at least influence, title races.
Today brought another reminder, although the Frenchman is certainly due a trouble-free run through the last two days, based on his misfortunes of the first two long desert stages.
The medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru suggested him to undergo surgery after facing recurring niggles in his lower back
For many years, the UAE has played an important role in nurturing the growth of padel, both at a grassroots level and in terms of hosting major professional events, said Sheikh Saeed
Van de Zandschulp is only the third player in ATP history to reach the main draw of all four majors as a qualifier, in a single calendar year
Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests while Gill has been waiting patiently for his opportunity in red-ball cricket after a sensational season in limited overs cricket
The hosts pulled off an incredible one-run victory to become only the fourth side to win a Test after being asked to follow-on
Team Abu Dhabi’s defending world champion accepts blame for double disappointment
Colombia took the gold medal beating Chile