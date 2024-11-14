Abu Dhabi: Brazilian mother of two returns to jiu-jitsu mat after five-year break

Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Enaile Dos Anjos. — Supplied photo

Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Enaile Dos Anjos made her long-awaited return to the mats on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena, competing in the Women’s GI / Black Belt / Professional / 70kg division as the Brazil Qualifier, representing M.O.D UAE.

After a five-year hiatus, during which she welcomed two children, the 29-year-old black belt rejoined the jiu-jitsu world with renewed purpose and passion.

Enaile’s story is one of balancing full-time motherhood with her drive to pursue her love for jiu-jitsu.

“I was five years without participating in championships. But then, about a month ago, I went back and competed in Qatar, and two weeks ago, I competed in Italy. I wanted to feel the rhythm and flow of competition again,” she said.

For Enaile, the break wasn’t only about stepping away from competition, it was a time of transformation.

“I had my first daughter five years ago, and my youngest is now one and a half. I was fully immersed in motherhood,” she added. Now, as a mother of two and a coach, she felt ready to return to the mats, bringing a renewed sense of purpose with her.

Enaile’s journey has also given her a platform to inspire others, especially her daughters.

“I want to set an example for the next generation, for my daughters,” she said.

“Even when you feel fear, you need to go after your dreams. It’s not about the results. It’s about being here, showing up for something as amazing as the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”