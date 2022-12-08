Abu Dhabi: 12 teams vie for $375,000 prize purse at FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final

The event will be held this weekend on a custom-built arena at Yas Bay’s iconic waterfront

Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Final with a prize purse of $375,000 will be held this weekend on a custom-built arena at Yas Bay’s iconic waterfront.

After seven months and more than 440 competitive games, 12 teams are into the final from nine countries, including players who are Olympic medal winners and some of the greatest 3x3 players to have graced the court.

Ahead of the final, Team Riga’s captain Agnis Cavars, said: “Our appearance in Abu Dhabi last year was a memorable one. To see the sport being embraced in every corner of the world and especially the enthusiasm shown in Abu Dhabi gives the competition even more meaning. We are looking forward to competing for the championship in December and to continue to grow the sport we love.”

Providing basketball fans – both old and new – the opportunity to watch the best players in the world, is something Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, encourages the capital to do this month.

“Any final of any elite sporting event, is a perfect combination of passion, action, athlete commitment and dedication all rolled into one. So to be able to witness it – and certainly be able to offer it to the UAE community – is something we all take great pride in, here at ADSC. I would like to wish the 12 competing teams the best of luck,” he said.

“Furthermore, I hope that the final teams of the 3x3 Community Basketball Championship, enjoy this unique experience of playing on the same stage as the world’s best 3x3 players.”

There will be a fan zone to welcome basketball fans and families alike, with food trucks, stalls, live music, art activations and more. Moreover, the event will once again feature the popular slam dunk contest, shoot-out competition and the ever-popular basketball acrobats, Face Team.

TEAMS

Ub Huishan NE (Serbia), Liman (Serbia), Antwerp (Belgium), Riga (Latvia), Vienna (Austria), Amsterdam HiPRO (Netherlands), Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania), Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (Mongolia), Princeton (US), Omaha 3Ball (US), Utrecht (Netherlands) and Lausanne Sport (Switzerland).