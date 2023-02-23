Aayan stars as UAE defeat Namibia in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

The 17-year-old all-rounder takes three wickets and also scores an unbeaten 35 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Aayan Afzal Khan celebrates after scoring the winning runs. — UAE Cricket

by James Jose Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 5:26 PM

Aayan Afzal Khan came up with a fine all-round show as the UAE beat Namibia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) in Dubai on Thursday.

After snapping up three wickets with his left-arm spin, Aayan scored an unbeaten 35 as the UAE won by one wicket with 102 balls to spare, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of the two-match series is on Saturday.

The CWCL2 series is an important qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The UAE still has a strong opportunity to qualify through securing wins in this series, as well as successful campaigns in two remaining tri-series to be played at the end of this month, and during March.

BRIEF SCORES

UAE beat Namibia by 1 wicket

Namibia: 91 all out in 31.1 overs (Ruben Trumpelmann 30, Zane Green 24; Karthik Meiyappan 3-16, Zahoor Khan 3-19, Aayan Afzal Khan 3-21)

UAE: 95-9 in 33 overs (Aayan Afzal Khan 35; Tangeni Lungameni 4-20, Ruben Trumpelmann 3-27, Ben Shikongo 2-36)

Player of the Match: Aayan Afzal Khan

