‘Aasiya Saleem: From passionate young Dubai golfer to National Team star - a journey of ambition, achievement, and joy’

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:49 PM

Dubai-born Aasiya Saleem's story is a remarkable one, showcasing her growth and dedication to golf from a young age.

From experiencing the thrills of competition as a seven-year-old on a Par 3 course, to now being a member of the UAE National Team and an international winner, it speaks volumes about Aasiya’s talent and passion for a game that is fuelling her dreams.

Aasiya has made impressive strides in junior golf, demonstrating remarkable skill and determination. Her notable achievements include playing a pivotal role in securing the Girls 15 and Under Division title for the UAE at the Pan Arab 2023 Golf Championships at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia, where she earned a silver medal.

Aasiya with her inspirational father, Saleem Mohamed. – Photo by Aasiya

She also triumphed at the Yas Links Junior Open in Abu Dhabi with a commendable 74 in challenging wind conditions and finished tied for first at the Montgomerie Ladies Open with a stellar three-under par.

Most recently, she garnered significant acclaim by finishing tied 5th among a highly competitive field at the 54-hole Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship in the Philippines, underscoring her rising prominence in the international golf scene.

At only 12 years old, Aasiya won the Ladies Club Championship at Montgomerie Golf Club. She is a rising star from the Club’s Troon Golf Academy Junior Development Programme.

General Abdullah Alhashmi (R) with Aasiya and the UAE team at the Pan Arab 2023 Golf Championship. Photo Aasiya

Aasiya, whose Sri Lankan parents have called the UAE home for nearly four decades, proudly considers Dubai her own. She says she is extremely honored to represent the UAE on the national team, a privilege made possible by her UAE passport.

“I am extremely thankful to Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Arab and Emirates Golf Federations, General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Akram Skaik, Director General of the EGF for giving me the opportunity to represent the UAE,” she said. “It has given me so many opportunities to compete at the international level and to gain much-needed experience.

“I was born here and I consider Dubai my home. It’s where I grew up and learnt my golf. So when I represent the UAE National Team I feel a great sense of pride.”

Aasiya Saleem has showcased her dedication to golf from a young age. - Photo Aasiya

Aasiya’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. The thrill of competition, especially the high from making birdie putts, continues to fuel her passion. And beyond the game, she's built lasting friendships, demonstrating how golf can create bonds that last a lifetime.

Looking back on how it all started, Aasiya said: “None of my parents played golf but my eldest brother did play a little when he was in school and was quite good. We lived near the Montgomerie Golf Club so my Mum put me in a group class when I was younger and I instantly enjoyed it, in fact I loved it.

“I started going regularly, built it up to four or five times a week and now I go every day. “

The UAE contingent at the APGC Junior Championships (from left to right): Anca Mateiu, Aasiya Saleem, Coach Cameron Van Rooyen, Rayan Ahmed and Mohammad Skaik. Photo NGAP.

A student at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Aasiya is clear about her aspirations in golf.