A new chapter unfolds at Emirates Golf Club with the Captains' Drive-In ceremony

Emirates Golf Club Men's Captain at his Drive-In on the first tee on the Majlis Course. - Photo NT

The Emirates Golf Club came alive as new Captains Joseph Andrade and Josie Tracey officially teed off to launch their tenure in a memorable Captains' Drive-In ceremony.

Members gathered to support their new leadership and celebrate the start of a fresh chapter for one of Dubai's most iconic clubs.

Men’s Captain Andrade thanked the members for their unwavering backing and extended special gratitude to previous captains Frank Duggan and Fiona Berry, acknowledging their stellar years of service.

“They’ve set the bar high with their dedication and passion for the club,” Andrade noted the work of Duggan and Berry, who played crucial roles in the club's growth and camaraderie over the past few years.

Lady Captain Josie Tracey hitting her opening drive on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club. - Photo NT

The ceremonial drive that followed was a milestone moment for Andrade. Known for his composed yet competitive nature, he took his position on the first tee and delivered a smooth and powerful drive that flew 214 yards marking a strong start to his captaincy.

The tee shot was playing into a stiff breeze and soft fairways at the time of the Drive-Ins.

Lady Captain Josie, equally poised, followed suit, driving her ball an impressive 119 yards. Her shot was accompanied by warm applause symbolising the collective strength of the club’s leadership team.

The day was not just about the tee shots at the iconic Majlis Course—it signalled the beginning of the 2024-2025 season at Emirates Golf Club.

To mark the occasion a full field of 36 teams participated in a tournament, which began with a 1 pm shotgun start in a four-player Team Scramble format. Each player was required to contribute at least three tee shots.

The winning team - Raj Janardhan, Sanjay Raina, Mustafa Khan, and Arman Singh - used a handicap allowance of 7 to score a remarkable net 53, 19 under par. Starting on Hole 15, they achieved an incredible seven eagles on holes 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 16, and 18, alongside five birdies and six pars.

Their score was one shot better than three other teams tied on 18 under par, securing a well-deserved victory.

Results

(Net)