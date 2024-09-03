A letter from America: Jamie Camero embraces University life as she braces for full-one golfing transition

Victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship
Jamie Camero is set to embark on an exciting chapter during her golf scholarship at the University of Central Florida (UCF) in the U.S. where she will be competing against some of the world’s best young golfers, testing her skills and adapting to new challenges.
Khaleej Times caught up with the UAE passport holder to inquire about her first few weeks on the program which could define her future in the sport.
According to the current World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) supported by the R&A, Jamie lies in 473rd place with eight wins, 12 top 10 finishes and a high ranking of 280th.
Excerpts from the interview:
“It’s been a whirlwind of activity over the past few weeks on campus, but I’m finally settling in and had the chance to explore all the golf facilities and meet the coaches. With school and practice starting soon, it’s an exciting time.
I always knew this was one of the largest campuses in the US, but experiencing it firsthand really puts the scale of university life into perspective.
So far, everything has been going well. It’s a blend of everything I’ve prepared for over the years, mixed with some new adjustments I’ll need to get used to.
It is going to be a quick transition from little or no golf over the last couple of months to full-on practice in preparation for our first event in a few weeks. With the sun always seemingly out in Florida - known as the Sunshine State, the weather is very pleasant, perfect for golf – it reminds me so much of home at The Els Club and Dubai.
I am really excited to play so many of the amazing courses here in Florida - which are already on my practice and tournament itinerary.
I will definitely be taking advantage of our UCF facilities - a very short drive away. Looking at my practice schedule it is so obvious that there is a lot of time dedicated to golf – which is why I chose to come here.
Jamie’s golf tournament schedule for the rest of 2024 includes the following events:
September 9th – 11th, 2024 – The Annika.
October 7th – 8th, 2024 – Illini Women’s Invitational.
October 20th – 22nd, 2024 – Mercedes Benz.
October 25th – 27th, 2024 – Landfall Tradition.
