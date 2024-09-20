‘A fantastic boost for me’ says Dubai's Rayhan Thomas as he qualifies for stage two of DP World Tour Qualifying School

Congratulations to Dubai born Rayhan Thomas on getting through First Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM

Dubai-born Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas is celebrating significant success in his career after securing his spot in the next stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.

With a solid final round of 70 in Stage One at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury, England on Friday Rayhan couldn’t be more thrilled about what lies ahead.

“This week has been a fantastic boost for me,” he shared. “It’s set me up for an exciting few months that will shape the future of my professional career. I’m looking forward to seeing where I’ll be playing in 2025!”

Rayhan played consistent golf all week with rounds of 68, 72, 71 and 70 to finish seven-under par for the 72-hole event.

“Today was a good day. A difficult start with the pins a bit tougher. I was hitting the ball well – and I always had the confidence that the putts would eventually drop and they did,” said the 24-year-old who recently turned pro and represents Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

“It is the first Tour Qualifier I have played in but I need to go back to the US soon for the Korn Ferry Tour Q’School and I am looking forward to catching up with my Oklahoma State golf teammates.”

Starting on Hole one he found himself three over par after seven holes – on the wrong side of qualifying. A birdie on Hole eight saw him to the turn in 38.

A brilliant back nine of 32 with birdies on holes 11, 13, 15 and 18 and the balance of holes in pars - saw him finish overall in tied 10th – with the leading 21 players and ties going through to one of the four venues for Stage Two qualifiers in Spain, October 31st – November 3rd, 2024.

There are still two more First Stage Qualifiers to take place: in Denmark and France on September 24 and 27.

Rayhan's performance, with 15 birdies and eight bogeys over 72 holes, reflects his growing consistency and solid form. His ability to minimize mistakes and regularly shoot under par demonstrates his potential to stay competitive as he advances in the global golf scene.

Maintaining this level of play will keep him in contention, allowing him to climb the ranks steadily in his journey to becoming a top-tier player.