A day to remember as father-son duo Denis and Aleksandr Rozhko win Jumeirah Pairs

Father-and-son duo Denis (mid-left) and Aleksandr Rozhko (mid-right) proudly pose with 2024 Jumeirah Golf Estates Club Captain Noel O’Leary (left) and 2025 Lady Captain Tanya Harrison (right).- Supplied photo

It was a tale of shared dreams and teamwork as Denis and Aleksandr Rozhko, a father-and-son duo, won the December edition of the Jumeirah Pairs, presented by The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company on Sunday.

For Denis, a proud father, and Aleksandr, just 13 years old, the victory symbolised much more than just winning a trophy. Competing side by side on the renowned Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Rozhkos showcased not only strong bonding but skills, shooting an extraordinary 16-under-par 56 in the ‘Shambles Format.’

While Denis played the calm parent, Aleksandr’s youthful enthusiasm proved to be the perfect complement. Their rounds of net 64 and net 68 reflected their abilities and secured victory by one shot from Hash Kapadia and Mark Castley while Annabel Ayres and Bradley Webb claimed the third place with a net 60.

"My dad and I had a great game out there today," a jubilant Aleksandr told Khaleej Times. "We really had a lot of fun on the golf course with our playing partners. It’s a day we’ll both remember for a long time."

“A big thank you to the sponsors, The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, for all their support, along with the host golf club for their excellent organization.”

Together, the Rozhkos embodied what sport is truly about: shared dreams and creating memories that last a lifetime.

The tournament featured 49 teams in various combinations—male, female, or mixed pairs—competing in the monthly event. An impressive 38 teams broke par on the day, but none could match the chemistry of the father and son.

The Shambles format sees both players of a team tee off and select the best-positioned ball, each golfer plays their own ball from that point until holing out. The team’s score is determined by the best score on each hole.

Consistent golf by the father and son duo suggests that they will not be playing off their current handicaps the next time they play on any golf course; in Dubai, the UAE or anywhere from around the world.

It is believed the Club’s Handicap Committee are already checking for recent form of both players and others in the field, in the WHS global records in both competition play as well as casual rounds.

Prizes were presented by 2024 Jumeirah Golf Estates Club Captain Noel O’Leary and 2025 Lady Captain Tanya Harrison.

The next Jumeirah Pairs, also presented by The Brain & Performance Centre, is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2025, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start on the Earth Course.

Results (Par 72, Net Score):

Rozhko (19) & A. Rozhko (19): 56

Kapadia (17) & M. Castley (12): 57

Ayres (8) & B. Webb (11): 60