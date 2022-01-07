27th Sports sign exclusive commercial rights deal with Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara play to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the world. — Twitter

Mumbai - The annual T20 cricket extravaganza of the legends is the first mega project of the 27th Investments-backed newly launched $100m sports fund

Leading US-based investment firm 27th Investments-backed 27th Sports have signed a long term exclusive commercial rights deal with the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) from the second edition onwards.

The Road Safety World Series is an annual T20 cricket event of the legends where players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes and many more, play to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the world.

The annual T20 cricket tournament, which completed its first edition during February-March last year, is the first mega project of 27th Investments’ recently launched $100 million sports fund, 27th Sports. This deal with the Road Safety World Series, makes 27th Sports the sole right holders to negotiate and sell central sponsorships rights for one of the most sought after cricket events in the sporting calendar.

Indian origin investment professional Anil Damani, who is the CEO and President of the Atlanta-based investment firm, said, “We at 27th Investments are extremely proud to back 27th Sports to partner Road Safety World Series for this wonderful initiative and we look forward to working closely to build brand RSWS and create awareness towards road safety.”

Director of RSWS, Janak Shrirangrao Tekale, said: “We are happy to welcome 27th Sports as our exclusive commercial rights partner for the Road Safety World Series and I am sure, they will strive to work towards generating valuable opportunities and provide innovative solutions through cognitive collaboration offerings.”

Excited about its maiden project, 27th Sports Co-founder and CEO, Sangeet Shirodkar said, “Unlike other T20 franchisee leagues, the Road Safety World Series has a huge global appeal with legends of all cricket playing nations in the fray. It is unique and one of its kind cricketing event which not only brings the Gods of Cricket back to the field again, it also spreads a very important message of creating awareness towards road safety. I am extremely excited at the marketing possibility of the league and I am looking forward for a successful long-term association with RSWS.”

27th Sports Co-founder and Chairman, Sanjay Bector, added: “We at 27th Sports are committed to building a world-class league with the Road Safety World Series and with continued support, I am sure we will be able to give our best to make RSWS the best cricket league in the world.”