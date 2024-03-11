2024 Dubai World Cup: UAE trio set to take formidable foreign challenge in their stride

Kabirkhan represents eight-timeUAE champion trainer Doug Watson. - Photo DRC

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 8:23 PM

A trio of UAE-trained horses will put their world-class credentials to the ultimate test when they confront some of the planet’s most formidable dirt specialists in this month’s $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) (Sponsored by Emirates Airline) at Meydan racecourse.

Kabirkhan, Laurel River and Military Law, who have excelled during the recent Dubai World Cup Carnival will fly the flag for home-based horses in the 28th running of the iconic race which is recognised as ne of the most cosmopolitan races in history.

Among the 13 horses that figure in the list of projected fields released by the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) on Monday is defending champion Ushba Tesoro from Japan, who will be bidding to become only the second dual winner of the 2,000metre dirt contest after Godolphin’s Thunder Sonow (2018-2019).

Senor Buscador winning the $20million Saudi Cup. - Photo DRC

Also in the field is Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) runner-up and and last year’s UAE Derby (G2) sensation Derma Sotogake and last month’s $20 million Saudi Cup hero Senor Buscador.

Emirati handler Saeed bin Suroor has sent nine UAE gallopers to victory since Cigar triumphed in 1995, however, horses trained in the USA have enjoyed the most success in Dubai with1 3 victories in 27 editions. The most recent America horse to win the Dubai World Cup was the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer in 2022.

So its not surprising to see major handlers from North America including three=time race winner Baffert, Todd Pletcher, Chad Summers and Phil D’ Amato ataking aim the $12 million contest which rewards the winner with a whopping purse of $7.2 million.

They are represented by Navigate, Crupi, Clapton and Newgrange respectively.

Ushba Tesoro won the race in 2023. - Photo by DRC

There are eight other glittering contests on the day-night card with the $6million Longines Dubai Sheema Classic being the main support race. Run over 2,400 metres on turf, the race has a projected field of 12, with 2022 winner Shahryar aiming to become the first horse to win it twice. The Japanese raider won the She4ema Classic in 2022 but could only finished fifth behind the outstanding Equinox, the 2023 Longines World's Best Racehorse, upon his return the following year.

Shahryar is part of a formidable Japanese team which includes top fillies Liberty Island and Stars On Earth who will be taken on by is Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin from Ireland and and Coronation Cup winner Emily Upjohn.

UAE powerhouse racing stable Godolphin has won the race the most number of times and banks on former UAE Derby winner Rebel’s Romance giving them a seventh trophy.

Nine-year-old Military Law is a crowed favourite in Dubai. - Photo DRC

The incomparable Lord North, a huge favourite with racing fans in the UAE, attempts for an unprecedented fourth win in the $5million Dubai Turf (Sponsored by DP World).

Trained by the father and son team of John and Thady Gosden in the UK the gelding faces a potential 14 rivals, including Japan’s Arima Kinen (G1) winner Do Deuce and stablemate and multiple G1-winning mare Nashwa.

The all-action card also includes a pair of exciting sprints for both dirt and turf specialists.

Laurel River was a hugely impressive winner at the Dubai Racing Carnival. - Photo DRC

The $2million G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (Sponsored by Nakheel), arguably one of the most exciting races of the evening will see American speedball Sibelius attempting to defend the title he won last year where he denied local hero Switzerland by a nose.

Also in the field are last year’s fourth Hopkins and Japan’s impressive Riyadh Dirt Sprint winner Remake.

The $1.5million G1 Al Quoz Sprint (Sponsored by Azizi Developments) looks the most international race of the nine contests, with multiple Grade 1 winner Casa Creed travelling over from America, Jasper Krone from Japan and several British runners, including G1 winners Regional and Emaraaty Ana.

California Spangle, winner of the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup last weekend, from represents Asian racing hub Hong Kong.

There are three Group 2 contests to be run among them the popular Godolphin Mile (Sponsored by Emaar which will see 2023 winner Isolate from Doug Watson’s Dubai-based Red Stables taking on Saudi Crown, who drops down in distance after finishing third in the 1900 metre Saudi Cup last time out.

Outstanding Saudi Derby winner Forever Young looks the horse to beat in the Group 2 UAE Derby on dirt with US raider Pandagate, as well as UAE 2000 Guineas winner Mendelssohn Bay among the attractive field

Irish supremo Aidan O’Brien runs Tower Of London in the Group 2 2 Dubai Gold Cup (Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors), a race that could also include Group 1 Irish St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, Group 2 Yorkshire Cup winner Giavellotto and Group 2 Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane.

The evening is sent on its way by the $1million Group 1 Dubai Kahyala Classic for Purebred Arabians in which a likely field of 13 includes 2022 winner First Classs and the unbeaten Saudi star Asfan Al Khalediah.