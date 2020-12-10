World indoor championships in China postponed again
The event was initially scheduled for March 13-15 this year but was postponed for 12 months
The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China have been pushed back again to March 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sport’s global governing body said on Thursday.
The event was initially scheduled for March 13-15 this year but was postponed for 12 months over fears related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in China.
Organisers have now agreed to host the Nanjing event a year after the 2022 championships in Belgrade, World Athletics added.
“For the safety of our athletes and technical officials, we must duly consider the risks in bringing a large group of people to attend the event under the pandemic situation and fully respect and carry out the pandemic prevention policy of the host country,” World Athletics said in a statement.
“The indoor season for athletics falls within a narrow calendar window (up to the end of March) so it is not possible to extend the event to later in the year.”
-
Sports
World indoor championships in China postponed...
The event was initially scheduled for March 13-15 this year but was... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia to allow 30,000 fans per day at Boxing...
The second Test of the four-match series will be the first time fans... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Smith revved up for Test clashes after missing...
It will be Smith’s first red-ball international since the final ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Williamson out of second Windies Test
Tom Latham will take over the captaincy READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews