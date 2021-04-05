- EVENTS
VPS Healthcare to manage AFC Champions League bio-bubble
The UAEFA appointed VPS Healthcare's Burjeel Hospitals as the official partner for the group stage matches
Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare will provide bio-secure bubbles for the AFC Champions League 2021 Group Stage to be held in Sharjah next month, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced on Sunday.
The UAEFA appointed VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Hospitals as the official partner for the group stage matches. The healthcare group, which had been the medical partner for IPL 2020, will provide complete medical services for the tournament, including RT-PCR testing for players, match officials and support staff.
Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, General Secretary, UAEFA, and Dr Shajir Gaffar, CEO, VPS Healthcare, inked a partnership agreement at the UAEFA headquarters in Dubai on Sunday.
Al Dhaheri noted the partnership would serve all sectors of Emirati football locally, and its positive effects would be experienced shortly.
Burjeel Hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah will provide comprehensive medical solutions, including pre-competition medical assessment, Covid-19 PCR testing, treatment for injured players, paramedic support for the teams at sporting sites, and inpatient treatment for players and team members.
VPS Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr Shamsheer Vayalil added: “We take up this assignment with great honour and responsibility. Our medical team is well-trained and possesses immense experience in coordinating and facilitating the medical requirements for IPL 2020 and several other international tournaments. The same multidisciplinary team will be deployed here.”
