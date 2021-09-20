Sports
UAE students shine in international sports event

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on September 20, 2021
Dhiren Ayyappan, Trisha Mukund Joshi and Dev Ayyappan. (Supplied photo)

The students were part of a team representing UAE at the event in Belgrade

Three Indian Academy students won medals at the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Under-15 World School Sport Games in Belgrade, Serbia, a press release said.

In the mixed doubles of the badminton event, Dhiren Ayyappan and Trisha Mukund Joshi won the gold medal.

Dev Ayyappan and Dhiren Ayyappan won gold in the boys doubles while the former also won silver in the boys singles.

The ISF Under-15 World School Sport Games is a recognised multi-sport international tournament for teenagers, with 42 countries competing across 14 sports.

The Indian Academy recently announced its second sports scholarship programme for the academic year 2021–22, to support students with athletic ambitions.




