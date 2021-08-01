Tokyo Olympics: India's Sindhu hopes bronze can inspire new badminton generation
India now has two medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.
Indian badminton star P.V. Sindhu hopes she can inspire a new generation after adding Tokyo Olympic bronze to her 2016 silver medal on Sunday.
The world champion beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to add another prize to her collection, five years after finishing second at the Rio Games.
Now she hopes the world’s second-most populous country can use her achievement as a springboard for more badminton success.
P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021
“I’m sure a lot of youngsters and others will get motivated to work hard and come up,” she said.
“I’m sure we can do this. If I can do it, everybody can do it.”
Sindhu was aiming to become only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal, but lost to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying in the semifinals.
She said she was “sad” at not being able to go one better than her 2016 silver.
But she was able to put the disappointment behind her to claim bronze.
“I had to close all my emotions for this one match and just give my all,” she said.
“I’m very happy and I think I’ve done really well. Getting a medal for the country is definitely a proud moment for me and also the people out there.”
Sindhu followed up her 2016 Olympic silver by winning the world title in 2019.
She said she would “definitely” look to challenge for Olympic gold again at the 2024 Paris Games, and backed herself to continue improving.
“Every time I win, it’s a stepping stone,” said the 26-year-old.
“It builds up my motivation. I can do much better and I can work harder.
“I think that’s my passion towards the sport — once you achieve something, you want to achieve more and more.”
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympic: Men's 100m medallists react after...
American Fred Kerley won silver while Canada’s Andre de Grasse... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Belarusian sprinter says she was...
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women’s... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Brilliant India reach hockey...
Victory over Belgium will put India in the final for the first time... READ MORE
-
F 1
Bottas, Perez out and Hungary GP halted after...
Seven-time world champions Lewis Hamilton was ahead of the chaos but... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan rushes to friend's aid after sport...
Things took a scary turn when Neyadi seemed to lose control and crash-... READ MORE
-
News
Reduced AC bills announced for residents of Dubai ...
The ‘demand charges’ amount will be automatically removed ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights to UAE: Travel agents in India warn of...
The stranded residents are having to deal with scams as diverse as a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Suspension of flights may extend beyond...
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak