Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 1, 2021
Reuters

India now has two medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.


Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in the women's singles match.

India now has two medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.

Congratulating Sindhu, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said: "P.V. Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had bagged a silver medal in the Games




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210801&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809937&Ref=AR&profile=1049 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1049,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 