Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze
India now has two medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in the women's singles match.
P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021
Congratulating Sindhu, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said: "P.V. Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."
Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had bagged a silver medal in the Games
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
News
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
Legal View
Aviation
Business
News
