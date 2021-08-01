Tokyo Olympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze

India now has two medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in the women's singles match.

India now has two medals (1 silver and 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics.

Congratulating Sindhu, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said: "P.V. Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had bagged a silver medal in the Games