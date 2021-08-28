Tennis
Zverev to sue ex-girlfriend over domestic abuse allegations

AFP/New York
Filed on August 28, 2021 | Last updated on August 28, 2021 at 12.20 am
Gold medallist Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Tokyo Olympics men's singles tennis medal ceremony. (AFP)

Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied


Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said on Friday he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing.

Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year's New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins on Monday.

Last October, Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied.

More details of her claims were published in a story by online magazine Slate on Thursday, prompting Zverev to release a statement on Twitter about the matter.

"I have engaged my German and American lawyers in the matter. They have already obtained a preliminary injunction against the source and the author who published the false allegations," Zverev said.

"The court followed our arguments and states, the accusations aroused are defamatory and false. The lawyers have therefore initiated further proceedings against the source and the author.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny having abused Olya."

Slate magazine stood by its report.

"Though Slate does not comment on pending litigation, we stand by our fair and accurate reporting based on multiple sources and interviews," spokesperson Katie Rayford said.

Zverev, meanwhile, said he backs an idea by the ATP Tour to create a domestic violence policy similar to those used in some team sports leagues.

"I also fully support the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy," tweeted Zverev, who closed by saying, "I will not address this matter any further."




