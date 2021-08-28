Zverev to sue ex-girlfriend over domestic abuse allegations
Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied
Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said on Friday he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing.
Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year's New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins on Monday.
Last October, Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied.
More details of her claims were published in a story by online magazine Slate on Thursday, prompting Zverev to release a statement on Twitter about the matter.
"I have engaged my German and American lawyers in the matter. They have already obtained a preliminary injunction against the source and the author who published the false allegations," Zverev said.
"The court followed our arguments and states, the accusations aroused are defamatory and false. The lawyers have therefore initiated further proceedings against the source and the author.
"I categorically and unequivocally deny having abused Olya."
Slate magazine stood by its report.
"Though Slate does not comment on pending litigation, we stand by our fair and accurate reporting based on multiple sources and interviews," spokesperson Katie Rayford said.
Zverev, meanwhile, said he backs an idea by the ATP Tour to create a domestic violence policy similar to those used in some team sports leagues.
"I also fully support the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy," tweeted Zverev, who closed by saying, "I will not address this matter any further."
-
Tennis
Zverev to sue ex-girlfriend over domestic abuse...
Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Verstappen tops eventful second Spa practice,...
The Dutchman had set a best lap in one minute and 44.472 seconds to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pujara and Kohli hold firm for India in third...
India were 215-2 in their second innings when bad light led to an... READ MORE
-
Football
Refugee swimmer Abbas sends 'message of hope'...
We are representing 82 million people who are displaced around the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed, King of Spain discuss bilateral...
The leaders exchange views on a number of regional and international... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Unvaccinated US teacher spread Covid to 26 people
Case highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff in order... READ MORE
-
Europe
Two Britons killed in Kabul attack, UK foreign...
Two British nationals were also injured in the attack, FM Dominic... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati Women's Day: Street named after Sheikha...
Sheikh Mohamed gives directives to name street as recognition and... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE strongly condemns Kabul airport attack
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
Rest of Asia
16 killed, several missing in Pakistan factory fire
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school