Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Zverev downs Berrettini to clinch second Madrid crown

Reuters
Filed on May 9, 2021
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their 2021 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament final. — AFP

The fifth seeded German did not let up and another break confirmed the win in two hours and 40 minutes


Alexander Zverev underlined his credentials as a French Open title contender with a battling 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini to claim his fourth Masters 1000 crown and second Madrid Open title.

Germany’s Zverev, conqueror of claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, dropped his first set of the tournament. However, he fought back under a closed roof at the Manolo Santana stadium to lift his first claycourt title since 2019.

Berrettini showed no sign of nerves in his maiden ATP 1000 final and landed the first blow, taking a see-sawing opening set in a tie-break, where he initially let slip a 5-0 advantage and then saved a set point.

But Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, hit back strongly in the second set, breaking the 25-year-old Italian in the ninth game to force a decider.

The Italian squandered a break point at 2-2 in the final set and then proceeded to drop his own serve as Zverev inched closer to victory.

The fifth seeded German did not let up and another break confirmed the win in two hours and 40 minutes.

Zverev will shift his focus to Rome next week before continuing his pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, where he has never been beyond the quarterfinals.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210509&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509041&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 