Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round
Zverev will play the winner of the match between Tennys Sandgren, ranked 68, and 94th-ranked Norbert Gombos
Germany’s Alexander Zverev eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in just 89 minutes.
The 24-year-old French Open semifinalist had lost to qualifiers at Wimbledon on two occasions — Ernests Gulbis in the third round in 2018 and to Jiri Vesely in the first round in 2019 — but he made no mistake this time round.
Not even a 15 minute break so the Court One roof could be closed due to rain upset the fourth seed’s rhythm.
“I was great on the court! Without the roof and then with,” he said.
Zverev, who pounded down 20 aces, will play the winner of the match between American Tennys Sandgren, ranked 68, and 94th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.
