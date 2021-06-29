Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round

AFP/London
Filed on June 29, 2021
Alexander Zverev plays a forehand return to Tallon Griekspoor during their first round match. (AFP)

Zverev will play the winner of the match between Tennys Sandgren, ranked 68, and 94th-ranked Norbert Gombos


Germany’s Alexander Zverev eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in just 89 minutes.

The 24-year-old French Open semifinalist had lost to qualifiers at Wimbledon on two occasions — Ernests Gulbis in the third round in 2018 and to Jiri Vesely in the first round in 2019 — but he made no mistake this time round.

Not even a 15 minute break so the Court One roof could be closed due to rain upset the fourth seed’s rhythm.

“I was great on the court! Without the roof and then with,” he said.

Zverev, who pounded down 20 aces, will play the winner of the match between American Tennys Sandgren, ranked 68, and 94th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210629&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210628848&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 