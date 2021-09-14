World's biggest stars set for return to Abu Dhabi
The tournament featuring world-class players will be held from December 16 to 18
Top-class tennis is making a smashing return to Abu Dhabi this year. The Mubadala World Tennis Championship organisers have announced that the premier event is heading back to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets for the event -- starting from Dh 100 for adults and Dh 50 for children -- are on sale now from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across UAE.
The tournament will give fans the opportunity to swing into the festive season in style, with six of the world’s top male tennis players, and two leading female players, lined up to compete across three days of exciting tennis action, in a safe and secure environment.
In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to health and safety, which has seen the emirate ranked as the safest city in the Middle East by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will welcome spectators with a reduced capacity in line with government regulations across the three-day festival.
The championship is now also accessible to international visitors after Abu Dhabi’s announcement to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from all countries.
“Since its inception, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has proven to be incredibly popular with people from Abu Dhabi and around the world, so to be able to announce its return, with fans in attendance, is a very special moment for us,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.
“We challenge ourselves with each edition to provide an unmissable experience for all our audiences, from tennis fans and live event loyalists to families and international visitors. The 13th edition is shaping up to be one of the best to date, with the opportunity for everybody to reconnect, in person, in a safe environment. We look forward to welcoming the world’s best tennis players back to Abu Dhabi.
“The health and wellbeing of fans, players and officials is our priority, and we are working closely with government entities, key championship partners and stakeholders to ensure a safe and successful event for all.”
The event was not hosted last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal won his fifth Mubadala title in 2019 with an epic three-set win over Green sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
Novak Djokovic, Nadal's great rival, is a four-time champion in Abu Dhabi.
