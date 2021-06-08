World number 85 Zidansek reaches French Open semifinals
I'm really, really happy to be in the semifinals, said Zidansek
World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday when she beat Spain’s Paula Badosa at the French Open.
Zidansek advanced with a 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 win and will play Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina or 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday’s final.
“I’m really, really happy to be in the semifinals,” said Zidansek, who had never gone beyond the second round of a major before this year’s Roland Garros.
Zidansek recovered from 3-0 and a double break down in the first set and then saved three break points at 6-6 in the decider before taking her second match point against the in-form Badosa, the 33rd seed who has won the most clay court matches (17) on the WTA tour this season.
“I knew before the match it was going to be a tough battle,” added Zidansek, 23.
“In the third set I managed to get into my groove and I started feeling better and better, and I was fighting really well.”
-
Tennis
World number 85 Zidansek reaches French Open...
I'm really, really happy to be in the semifinals, said Zidansek READ MORE
-
Golf
UAE golf industry forum is a first of its kind
The UAE golf industry is once again booming despite Covid-19 READ MORE
-
Cricket
'It hurts': Ashwin engages in Twitter banter with ...
Manjrekar said that Ashwin was not among the all-time great bowlers READ MORE
-
Cricket
Coach Simmons looks to West Indies pace attack to ...
West Indies have won only three of their 28 Tests against South Africa READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid vaccinated residents
The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai among world's 10 fastest-growing remote...
The one-year visa enables professionals from all over the world to... READ MORE
-
Europe
French President Macron slapped by man, two...
Macron had approached a barrier to shake the man's hand. READ MORE
-
Government
Up to Dh200,000 fine for abusing mental health...
The Federal National Council has passed a draft law on mental health. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year