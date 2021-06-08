Tennis
World number 85 Zidansek reaches French Open semifinals

AFP/Paris
Filed on June 8, 2021
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning against Spain's Paula Badosa. (AFP)

I'm really, really happy to be in the semifinals, said Zidansek


World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday when she beat Spain’s Paula Badosa at the French Open.

Zidansek advanced with a 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 win and will play Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina or 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday’s final.

“I’m really, really happy to be in the semifinals,” said Zidansek, who had never gone beyond the second round of a major before this year’s Roland Garros.

Zidansek recovered from 3-0 and a double break down in the first set and then saved three break points at 6-6 in the decider before taking her second match point against the in-form Badosa, the 33rd seed who has won the most clay court matches (17) on the WTA tour this season.

“I knew before the match it was going to be a tough battle,” added Zidansek, 23.

“In the third set I managed to get into my groove and I started feeling better and better, and I was fighting really well.”




