Wimbledon: Hurkacz faces 'unbelievable' Federer for semifinal spot
Hurkacz beat second seed Medvedev in five sets
Hubert Hurkacz became just the fourth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday with a five-set win over Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.
World number 18 Hurkacz triumphed 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match held over from Monday due to rain and will now face Roger Federer for a place in the semifinals.
“For this sport, Roger is unbelievable, what he does, how he plays and the titles he has won throughout his career. He inspired so many people and it’s going to be fun,” said Hurkacz.
The Pole has only met Federer once — a straight sets loss at Indian Wells in the quarterfinals in 2019.
His run to the Wimbledon last-eight is impressive as he had won just one match on tour between his surprise Miami Masters title in March and the start of Wimbledon.
That dismal streak included defeat in the first round of the French Open to world number 154 Botic Van de Zandschulp and first-up losses in the grass court events at Stuttgart and Halle.
The defeat in Stuttgart was particularly painful as it came at the hands of Dominic Stricker, ranked a lowly 335 at the time.
Hurkacz’s last-16 tie had started on Court Two on Monday but was suspended with him 4-3 up in the fourth set.
It was completed under the Centre Court roof in front of a capacity crowd of 15,000.
“Playing on this unbelievable court, the best court in the world with this magnificent crowd, is so special and means a lot to me,” said Hurkacz.
“Daniil is an unbelievable player, we were battling on Court Two, then we came back to finish the match.
“He is number two in the world, has unbelievable skills. Stopping yesterday at the end of the fourth set was a first time for me, I had talks with my coach and worked with my physio to prepare for today and do the things better than yesterday.”
The loss left Medvedev still searching for a first appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
“When you’re second in the world, fourth round is a really bad result. It’s a bad result. That’s it,” said Medvedev.
Hurkacz, 24, follows in the footsteps of fellow Poles who made the last-eight at the All England Club — Wojtek Fibak (1980) and Jerzy Janowicz and Lukasz Kubot (2013).
Tennis
