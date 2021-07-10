Tennis
Wimbledon: Barty wins women's title with three-set win over Pliskova

Filed on July 10, 2021
Ash Barty reacts after winning the final. (Twitter)

The Australian player won her first Wimbledon title on Saturday


World number one Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title for 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final.

The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980.




