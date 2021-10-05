Want to be a ball kid at Mubadala tennis? Here's your chance

The MWTC ball kids programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with top tennis stars

The 13th edition of Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be held from December 16 to 18 in Abu Dhabi. Flash Entertainment, organisers of the tournament, is offering opportunities to tennis fans and the general public to be a part of the championship through the popular ball kids and volunteer programmes.

Aimed at children aged 12 to 17, the MWTC ball kids programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with top tennis stars across the three-day festival.

The programme is operated by Zayed Sports Academy at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City and interested candidates can register until October 16.

The selection day is on October 21, following which there will be a seven weeks’ specialised training on how to perfect the on-court craft. Training will run on November 4, 6, 11, 18, 25 and December 9 with a final rehearsal on December 15.

UAE residents can get in on the action through the MWTC Volunteer Programme. The Championship is seeking 150 volunteers for a variety of positions including player clinics support, volunteer team leaders, tennis village operations, guest services, gate ushers, wayfinding and announcer.

“Announcing the return of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship with fans was a milestone moment for us and it is important for us to create pathways for the community to get involved in the event, beyond spectating,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

“The ball kids and volunteer programmes have been carefully designed to provide a unique opportunity for UAE residents and tennis fans to elevate their experience, gain unparalleled insight into a professional sporting event and learn some new skills, while helping to showcase Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to host world-class events.”

Registrations for both the programmes can be made on mubadalawtc.com.