Tsitsipas blasts to Lyon title ahead of 'adored' French Open
The loss left the 25-year-old Norrie still seeking his first tournament victory
World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas swept to the Lyon ATP clay court title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Briton Cameron Norrie.
With a week to go before the prestige Roland Garros tournament the 22-year-old Tsitsipas lifted his seventh career title and his second red surface win this year.
Tsitsipas lost in the Barcelona final to Rafael Nadal but landed the Monte Carlo ATP with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Russian Andrey Rublev.
Playing with confidence and power Tsitsipas rampaged around the Lyon court with his shoulder length hair kept under a headband and lost just a single set all week, in the semi-final against Lorenzo Musetti.
“I kept my objectives in mind and it worked,” said Tsitsipas.
“Now I’m going to rest up and get back to training for Roland Garros. It’s the Grand Slam I adore the most,” he said. “I hope to do well there.”
On Sunday, he blasted his way through the first set in 39 minutes and finished off the victory by taking the second set in just 30 minutes, losing a single point in the last two games.
The loss left the 25-year-old Norrie still seeking his first tournament victory.
