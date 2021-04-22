- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Tennis: Nadal beats Nishikori to reach quarterfinals
Nadal broke Nishikori twice in the decisive set
Rafael Nadal beat Kei Nishikori 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open.
The 11-time tournament champion looked ready to roll to a quick victory after dominating the first set, but Nishikori responded with some fine net play to level it at 1-1.
Nadal broke Nishikori twice in the decisive set, converting his second match point by driving a forehand winner down the line.
The top-seeded Nadal is still searching for his best tennis after being upset in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev.
He needed three sets to beat 111th-ranked Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in his first match in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Nadal will face Britain’s Cameron Norrie next. Norrie advanced after David Goffin retired in the second set of their match due to injury.
Nishikori won the outdoor clay-court tournament in 2014 and 2015 when Nadal was battling injuries.
The tournament was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Padikkal hits brilliant century as RCB...
The left-hander's majestic hundred gave the RCB an emphatic 10-wicket ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Shanto, Mominul's record stand puts Bangladesh on ...
Mominul scored his 11th Test hundred — remarkably it was his... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Dube, Tewatia help RR make 177/9...
Captain Sanju Samson failed to convert his start again READ MORE
-
Football
La Liga chief says Super League...
All six English clubs which signed up to play in the breakaway league ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli