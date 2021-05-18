- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Siniakova in Parma
Top-seeded Williams was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2
Serena Williams' disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2.
She had beaten teenage qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round for her first victory since defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February.
After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska.
Williams is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30.
"I didn't do a lot of mistakes, and I think she felt it," Siniakova said. "I think she was trying to go harder and doing a lot of mistakes, which helped me. I'm really happy I could keep my level all match."
-
Sports
Sheikh Mansour to fund Man City fans' trip to...
City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club... READ MORE
-
Football
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho receives UAE golden...
Ronaldinho becomes the latest football icon to have received the 10-... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Indian team ready for Asian Boxing Championship...
Mary Kom, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, will lead the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Federer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return ...
Federer missed nearly the entire 2020 season after twice having knee... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Will you pay Dh22,000 for one-...
Charter flight operators are making a killing at the expense of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Fake job offers in UAE leave over 300 Indian...
After staying in dormitories in Deira, scamsters shifted many to Ras... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police confirm wild animal seen in...
Video of animal in villa garden goes viral; police ask residents to... READ MORE
-
Football
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho receives UAE golden...
Ronaldinho becomes the latest football icon to have received the 10-... READ MORE