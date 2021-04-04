- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sania, Ankita hit the courts in Dubai ahead of tough Latvia tie
The pros will be leading a five-member team that includes Karman Kaur Thandi, the fast-improving Zeel Desai and Rutuja Bhosale
India's tennis ace Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina began their preparations for the Billie Jean King Cup, previously Fed Cup, tie against Latvia in Dubai in a bid to get back to peak fitness as quickly as possible for the two-day away contest on April 16-17.
The duo will be working together for a week before boarding the flight to Latvia. This is the first time in history that the Indian women's tennis team has made it to the World Group play-offs.
The pros will be leading a five-member team that includes Karman Kaur Thandi, the fast-improving Zeel Desai and Rutuja Bhosale.
Last month, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee had selected the team, to be captained by Vishal Uppal, after a virtual meeting and Riya Bhatia, who played the tournament last year, has been kept as a reserve.
India made it to the World Group play-offs for the first time by virtue of finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie, which took place in the United Arab Emirates in March 2020, while Latvia were beaten by the US in their group.
India are unlikely to have an easy outing as Latvia will be fielding a strong team that has the likes of former French Open champion and current world No. 54 Jelena Ostapenko, besides 2018 US Open semi-finalist Anastasija Sevastova, who was ranked world No. 11 at her peak.
Latvia had given the Serena Williams-led US team a tough time in the 2020 qualifiers before losing 2-3.
India's hopes of winning the tie will rest on Ankita, who has earned the reputation of a giant-killer over the years, while Sania's experience will come in handy for the young team.
The tie will be played at the National Tennis Centre, Lielupe, Latvia.
-
Tennis
Rublev stuns king of clay Nadal at Monte Carlo...
It was only the second time in 16 appearances in Monte Carlo that... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Chahar hails Dhoni after match-winning...
Chahar has flourished under MS Dhoni's captaincy READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All hail 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has effected the most run outs in IPL history READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch