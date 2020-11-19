Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem
Thiem will shrug off the defeat and now has a day off to prepare for Saturday’s semifinal
Russian youngster Andrey Rublev signed off from his maiden ATP Finals in style by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-5 on Thursday.
The aggressive 23-year-old took full advantage of a rather flat performance by Thiem who had already sealed his place in the semifinals with two wins in the London Group.
Defeats by Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas meant Rublev was playing only for pride although the $153,000 bonus for a group stage win provided a sizeable incentive.
The world number eight, who won a tour-leading five ATP titles this year, put the hammer down from the start, taking a 4-0 lead on his way to winning the opening set.
Rublev grabbed an early break in the second set but faltered at 4-3 when a netted forehand allowed Thiem to level.
But Rublev broke the Austrian world number three again at 5-5 with a thumping forehand and finished the job a game later.
He will look back on a missed opportunity having double-faulted when he held a match point against defending champion Tsitsipas in his second match.
Thiem will shrug off the defeat and now has a day off to prepare for Saturday’s semifinal when he will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev.
Later on Thursday Nadal faces Tsitsipas with the winner joining Thiem in the semifinals.
-
Tennis
Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over...
Thiem will shrug off the defeat and now has a day off to prepare for... READ MORE
-
Football
Germany fans want to show coach Loew a red card
Either Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp or Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Rugby: Cricket legend Ian Botham's grandson to...
James Botham is one of three uncapped players named by Pivac for the... READ MORE
-
Football
Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract
He has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews