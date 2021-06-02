Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Reporter's French Open credentials revoked for asking question from the supermarket

Reuters/Paris
Filed on June 2, 2021
(Roland Garros Twitter)

This year's news conferences are being held digitally and most of the accredited reporters are not on site


Grand slam player news conferences have been under the spotlight after Naomi Osaka announced she would skip them at the French Open and organisers put the hammer down on a reporter for asking a question from a supermarket.

Japan’s Osaka, the world number two, withdrew from the tournament amid the row that erupted following her decision as she revealed she had been suffering from depression on Monday.

This year’s news conferences are being held digitally and most of the accredited reporters are not on site.

One of them, who is known for his left-field questions, said he was ‘actually at the supermarket’ when he was given his chance to speak to German Zverev.

It was a step too far for organisers who told Reuters on Wednesday that the reporter’s credentials had been revoked for that reason.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210602&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609805&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 