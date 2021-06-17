Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics

AP/London
Filed on June 17, 2021
Rafael Nadal. (AFP)

Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open


Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics, saying on Thursday he has decided to skip the two tournaments after “listening” to his body.

Nadal, who reached the French Open semifinals this month but lost to Novak Djokovic, won the title at Wimbledon twice. He also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition,” Nadal said.

He said the fact there was only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier” on his body to recover from “the always demanding” clay-court season.




