Rafael Nadal ends season because of foot injury

AFP/Madrid
Filed on August 20, 2021
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the Citi Open. (Reuters)

The foot injury has troubled him since his defeat in the semifinals at the French Open


Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semifinals at the French Open.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

"Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."




