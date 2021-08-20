Rafael Nadal ends season because of foot injury

The foot injury has troubled him since his defeat in the semifinals at the French Open

Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semifinals at the French Open.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

"Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."