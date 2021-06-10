Tennis
Pavlyuchenkova reaches first Grand Slam final at French Open

AFP/Paris
Filed on June 10, 2021
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova plays a forehand return to Tamara Zidansek. (AP)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat world number 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-5, 6-3 to reach a first Grand Slam final at a record 52nd attempt at the French Open on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Russian will face Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari or the unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for the title on Saturday, 14 years after her Grand Slam debut.

Pavlyuchenkova, a quarterfinalist in Paris a decade ago, became the first woman to play more than 50 majors before making her first final, breaking the previous mark of 44 set by 2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci.




