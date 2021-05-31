- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Osaka wants to use French Open media boycott 'to bring about change', says coach
Following her win on Sunday, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court TV interview.
The coach of Naomi Osaka says she is using her superstar status to force change with her controversial media boycott at the French Open.
“Naomi has the opportunity to use her status to address problems and to initiate things,” Osaka’s Belgian coach Wim Fissette told German magazine Der Spiegel.
“In the United States, the subject is very topical at the moment, as athletes want more freedom in dealing with the press.
“So that they are simply not threatened right away with punishment if they don’t feel well for a day.”
On Sunday, officials at Roland Garros threatened Osaka, the world number two, with disqualification if she persists in boycotting media press conferences, which she claims are detrimental to her mental health.
The 23-year-old was fined $15,000 for refusing to attend a press conference after her opening 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romanian world number 63 Patricia Maria Tig.
Following her win, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court TV interview.
Osaka has likened traditional post-match press conferences to “kicking people when they’re down”, but French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton has described her vow of silence as “a phenomenal error”.
However, following her win over Tig, Osaka stood firm by tweeting: “Anger is a lack of understanding. Change makes people uncomfortable.”
In the Spiegel interview, Fissette also insisted Osaka “knows it’s important to talk to the press” and is not boycotting the media “for herself alone”, but is “concerned with fundamental issues — she wants to bring about change”.
Earlier this year, the Japanese superstar won the fourth Grand Slam title of her career at the Australian Open, but has never got past the third round of the French Open.
-
Tennis
'Natural' Swiatek says good relationship with...
Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring... READ MORE
-
Football
Barcelona confirm Aguero signing from Man City
Aguero is expected to be the first of a number of arrivals at the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: Don't think India would underestimate...
The Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on June 3, 2021 READ MORE
-
Cricket
New Zealand fancy breaking Lord's jinx against...
The Kiwis have also not won any Test in Edgbaston in Birmingham where ... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah, Khor Fakkan to get new public beaches
They will have a swimming island with slides, trampolines, nets,... READ MORE
-
Transport
New plan to make Dubai public transport emission-...
The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Cops arrest armed murderer on busy street
The officers were honoured for their quick response in disarming him. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minimum salaries raised to Dh25,000 in...
If living expenses increase, salaries will be increased accordingly,... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced