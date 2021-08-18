Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Osaka recovers to hold off Gauff at WTA Cincinnati Masters

AFP/Cincinnati
Filed on August 18, 2021
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand during her match against Coco Gauff. (AFP)

The four-time Grand Slam winner is playing her first event since the Tokyo Olympics


Japan's Naomi Osaka recovered to take a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff and advance into the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is playing her first event since the Tokyo Olympics, where she went out in the third round.

Gauff won the pair's most recent prior match in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open after losing to Osaka a year earlier at the US Open.

Before the Games, Osaka last played at Roland Garros after announcing she would reserve the right to avoid mandatory post-match media conferences, which she said damaged her mental health.

That vow lasted through a first-round stadium interview before she withdrew, going on to also skip Wimbledon.

The issue flared again this week in her first news conference, with a straightforward query causing her to burst into tears before composing herself and getting through the session.

On court, Angelique Kerber defeated Elina Svitolina 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 while former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada lost to Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210818&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819080&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 