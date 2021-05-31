- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after bitter media boycott row
The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday
Naomi Osaka said on Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open following the bitter fall-out from her decision to boycott all media activity at the Grand Slam event.
“The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” the world number two wrote on Twitter.
The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.
She claimed on the eve of Roland Garros that such post-match inquests were akin to “kicking people when they are down” and that they had a detrimental effect on her mental health.
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” the four-time Grand Slam title winner said in her statement.
“The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”
She added: “In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.
“I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite out-dated in parts and I wanted to highlight that.”
-
Tennis
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after...
The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday READ MORE
-
Tennis
Fighting back: Three players who beat cancer to...
Players delighted to see the popular Spaniard back in action READ MORE
-
Cricket
BCCI's top brass in UAE to discuss IPL, T20 World ...
The UAE has been kept as a standby venue for T20 World Cup READ MORE
-
Global Sports
India's Sanjeet punches his way to gold in Asian...
Defending champion Panghal went down fighting against the reigning... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Book Covid-19 vaccine appointments through ...
To access the 24/7 hotline, users will have to add 800 342 to their... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah, Khor Fakkan to get new public beaches
They will have a swimming island with slides, trampolines, nets,... READ MORE
-
Transport
New plan to make Dubai public transport emission-...
The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Cops arrest armed murderer on busy street
The officers were honoured for their quick response in disarming him. READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced