Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin tournament, organisers confirm
She has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from Roland Garros
Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA tournament, the organisers confirmed the news on Monday.
Osaka pulled out of Berlin WTA grasscourt tournament in the wake of her controversial exit from the French Open.
"We have received notification that Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break," said a spokesman for the Berlin tournament, which starts June 14.
Osaka has not said when she plans to play next, casting doubt on her participation at Wimbledon, which starts on June 28, and the Tokyo Olympics.
The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from Roland Garros after a dispute over her refusal to attend press conferences.
As a result, French tennis officials fined Osaka $15,000 and threatened to axe her from the tournament for not honoring mandatory media commitments, prompting the Japanese star to withdraw.
On Saturday, Osaka, who revealed her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety which she said having to face the media exacerbated, thanked her supporters in a brief message on Instagram.
-
Football
UAE coach confident ahead of crunch match against ...
The UAE's only World Cup appearance came in 1990 READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Season to resume on Sep 19, final on...
The decision was taken during a meeting between BCCI and the Emirates ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Virat Kohli is successful because he never...
Rashid is eager to play under the leadership of former India skipper... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Would be cool to walk out with Virat Kohli for...
Both Kohli and Williamson are looking for that elusive ICC silverware ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed