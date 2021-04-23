- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Nadal storms into Barcelona semifinals, Tsitsipas to face Sinner
Tsitsipas, fresh off his first Masters 1000 crown last week, extended his winning run to eight matches with a 6-3, 6-3 victory
Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a 12th Barcelona Open title with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals on Friday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Jannik Sinner in the last four.
Nadal, who captured his first Barcelona title as an 18-year-old at the 2005 tournament, will face Diego Schwartzman or Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday’s semi-finals.
Top seed Nadal broke world number 58 Norrie twice in both sets for his second win of the year over the Briton, having also defeated him in straight sets in the third round of the Australian Open.
Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas swept aside Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian who recently teamed up with Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of the 20-time Grand Slam winner.
Tsitsipas, fresh off his first Masters 1000 crown last week, extended his winning run to eight matches with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
“It feels good to be able to play the way I am. I really hope the winning streak continues,” said the Greek second seed.
Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner became the event’s youngest semifinalist since Nadal in 2005 after overcoming Monte Carlo runner-up Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (8/6).
“I am trying to get better every week,” Sinner said, ranked 19th in the world.
“He (Rublev) has played many, many matches already this year and I tried to play my tennis.”
“It was difficult to finish it off. I had three break points at 5-5 (in the second set), which I could not convert, but I’m pleased to win in the end,” he added.
-
Tennis
Nadal storms into Barcelona semifinals, Tsitsipas ...
Tsitsipas, fresh off his first Masters 1000 crown last week, extended ... READ MORE
-
Football
Hope Messi stays for many years, says Koeman...
Messi scored twice and could have had a third in injury-time at Camp... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: When a ‘Gayle Storm’ hit...
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle had blitzed an unbeaten 175 in the IPL,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians splutter to 131-6...
Leg spinner Bishnoi and pacer Shami take two wickets each, while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli