Medvedev reaches third straight US Open semifinal
Medvedev is one of the main candidates aiming to thwart Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar Grand Slam
World number two Daniil Medvedev dropped his first set at this year’s US Open but eventually overcame Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-0 4-6 7-5 to reach his third straight semifinal at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.
Van de Zandschulp outlasted the Russian in a 20-shot rally and then converted on break point in the fifth game before taking the third set on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the first sign of weakness Medvedev has shown since arriving in New York.
The Dutch qualifier had enjoyed a remarkable run, taking down 11th seed Diego Schwartzman to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, where he fired off 20 forehand winners and was the first player here to take Medvedev past the two-hour mark.
But the 2019 runner-up, who had 13 aces in the match, came roaring back in the fourth set, winning all but two of his first-serve points and never facing a break point.
Van de Zandschulp fended off match point in the 10th game, holding his serve to wild applause from a rowdy New York crowd, but Medvedev responded with a quick hold and a break, helped by a double fault from the Dutchman.
Medvedev, who lost in the semifinals a year ago to eventual winner Dominic Thiem, is one of the main candidates aiming to thwart world number one Novak Djokovic’s bid for a calendar Grand Slam.
“(I) just want to do a little better than the last two times and get this last step, which is the toughest one, actually,” he said.
-
Horse racing
Dubai racing season prize money raised to more...
The 2021-2022 race season is set to kick-off on November 4 READ MORE
-
Football
World Cup qualifiers: UAE striker Ali Mabkhout...
This was UAE's second straight draw after being held to a goalless... READ MORE
-
Football
Fifa opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-...
Brazil's Federal Police said on Monday they had opened a formal... READ MORE
-
Golf
European Ryder Cup spots still up for grabs
Everyone has an opinion and each player will feel he deserves to be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and...
Decision was based on the Kingdom's evaluation of the current Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has highest percentage of fully vaccinated...
The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: GCC travellers can use their country’s ...
In Abu Dhabi, access to public spaces is restricted to vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid tests for vaccinated education sector...
90% of education sector staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased