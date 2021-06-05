Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Krejcikova knocks fifth seed Svitolina out of French Open

AFP/Paris
Filed on June 5, 2021
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova returns the ball to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their French Open match. — AFP

Serena Williams, seeded seventh, plays her last 16 match on Sunday


Barbora Krejcikova knocked fifth seed Elina Svitolina out of the French Open on Saturday, leaving only three of the women’s top 10 seeds left in the tournament.

Krejcikova reached the last 16 for the second successive year with a 6-3, 6-2 victory and goes on to face former US Open champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin and eighth-seeded defending champion Iga Swiatek look to make the fourth round later Saturday.

Serena Williams, seeded seventh, plays her last 16 match on Sunday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210605&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609476&Ref=AR&profile=1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 