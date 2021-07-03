Injured Kyrgios quits Wimbledon in third round
The Australian won the first set 6-2 but dropped the second 6-1 when he called it quits
Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire from his Wimbledon third round match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday with an abdominal injury.
The Australian won the first set 6-2 but dropped the second 6-1 when he called it quits.
“I did my abdomen at the end of the first set,” said the 26-year-old Kyrgios.
“I haven’t played at this level of tennis for a while and my serve is my main weapon. I need that to be firing on all cylinders.”
Earlier Kyrgios thought he was perfectly prepared for his third-round match. Then he realised he left his shoes in the locker room.
The Australian caused a slight delay to his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime because he didn’t have his proper grass-court shoes with him when he stepped onto No. 1 Court.
“I left my tennis shoes in the locker room. Good start,” Kyrgios said with a sheepish grin.
His mishap forced the two players to stand around for a couple of minutes before they could start their warm-up.
“The one day I thought I was being a professional,” Kyrgios joked, pointing out that he had all his rackets and clothes with him. “Walking out here so confidently and then, bang. Left the shoes in the locker room.”
The warm-up could finally start after a Wimbledon employee came running out with Kyrgios’ shoes. — AP/AFP
-
Tennis
British teen Raducanu joins Gauff in 4th round at ...
Gauff had an easier time completing a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this ...
Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year but will need to be ... READ MORE
-
F 1
Championship leader Verstappen takes Austrian...
The Dutch driver’s teammate Sergio Perez will start on the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Kerber shines after rain delay to pass Sasnovich...
Kerber faced a tough test against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistani expat returns to Dubai via Egypt
He decided taking the long route back to the UAE was his best bet,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,632 Covid-19 cases, 1,561...
More than 58.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program