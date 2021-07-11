Indian-origin Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boys singles title
At the junior French Open, Banerjee, ranked 19 in the world, had crashed out in the first round
American tennis player of Indian-origin
American tennis player of Indian-origin Samir Banerjee on Sunday lifted the Wimbledon boys singles title with a straight set win over compatriot Victor Lilov.
Playing only his second junior Grand Slam, the 17-year-old won 7-5, 6-3 in the final that lasted in one hour 22 minutes.
Banerjee's parents had moved to America in the 1980s.
At the junior French Open, Banerjee, ranked 19 in the world, had crashed out in the first round.
India has been struggling to field a worthy contender at junior Grand Slams for some time now.
Due to lack of a robust domestic circuit and not having enough competitions at home to earn world ranking points, India has been struggling to create the next crop of youngsters.
Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to win a junior singles title when he triumphed at the Australian Open in 2009 while Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys doubles in 2015 with Vietnam's Ly Hoang Nam.
Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a junior major when he won the 1954 Junior Wimbledon championship.
His son Ramesh Krishnan won the 1970 junior Wimbledon and junior French Open titles while Leander Paes won the 1990 junior Wimbledon and junior US Open. Paes was also a runner-up at the junior Australian Open.
-
Tennis
Indian-origin Samir Banerjee lifts Wimbledon boys ...
At the junior French Open, Banerjee, ranked 19 in the world, had... READ MORE
-
Football
Kolkata goes crazy after Messi's Argentina win in ...
The city's fans woke up early as celebrations were witnessed in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Taskin, Mehidy bowl Bangladesh to rare away Test...
Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win READ MORE
-
Football
Copa America: Neymar hugs Messi after Argentina...
The official Twitter handle of Copa America shared the pictures and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bad weather delays Richard Branson's flight to...
If successful, the mission, called Unity 22, will mark Virgin... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light