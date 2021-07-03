Tennis
Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this time

Reuters/London
Filed on July 3, 2021
Coco Gauff runs for a return against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during their women's singles third round match. — AFP

Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year but will need to be at her best to get past Kerber


Seventeen-year-old American Coco Gauff matched her dream Wimbledon debut as she again reached the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Kaja Juvan on Saturday.

Gauff, the 23rd seed, stormed through the opening games with a barrage of power serves on Centre Court but was asked some awkward questions by 102nd-ranked Juvan.

As she often does, Gauff had all the answers as she reached the second week and a last-16 clash with Germany’s former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

When Gauff reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, it was something of a sensation.

Two years later, despite her age and playing in only her seventh Grand Slam tournament, Gauff’s progress is far less of a surprise and she is now a serious title contender.

Gauff raced into a 5-1 lead against Juvan in 18 minutes but briefly went off the boil as she lost the next two games.

After winning the opening set she then established a lead in the second. Although Slovenian Juvan fought tenaciously, she could not knock Gauff out of her stride.

Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year but will need to be at her best to get past Kerber.




