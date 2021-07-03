Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this time
Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year but will need to be at her best to get past Kerber
Seventeen-year-old American Coco Gauff matched her dream Wimbledon debut as she again reached the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Kaja Juvan on Saturday.
Gauff, the 23rd seed, stormed through the opening games with a barrage of power serves on Centre Court but was asked some awkward questions by 102nd-ranked Juvan.
As she often does, Gauff had all the answers as she reached the second week and a last-16 clash with Germany’s former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.
When Gauff reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, it was something of a sensation.
Two years later, despite her age and playing in only her seventh Grand Slam tournament, Gauff’s progress is far less of a surprise and she is now a serious title contender.
Gauff raced into a 5-1 lead against Juvan in 18 minutes but briefly went off the boil as she lost the next two games.
After winning the opening set she then established a lead in the second. Although Slovenian Juvan fought tenaciously, she could not knock Gauff out of her stride.
Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year but will need to be at her best to get past Kerber.
-
Tennis
Kerber shines after rain delay to pass Sasnovich...
Kerber faced a tough test against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the previous ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India's second largest cricket stadium to be...
There will be two practice grounds, 4 cricket academies, hostels,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tunisia hails 'official supplier of happiness'...
Jabeur has reached the second week of Wimbledon with impressive wins... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England name unchanged 16-player squad for ODIs...
England will name their squad for the Vitality T20 series against... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistani expat returns to Dubai via Egypt
He decided taking the long route back to the UAE was his best bet,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,632 Covid-19 cases, 1,561...
More than 58.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program