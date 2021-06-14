French Open: Djokovic gives match-winning racquet to boy, gets adorable reaction
"He was in my ear the entire match, especially when I was two sets to love down. He was actually giving me tactics," said Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic said he gave away his French Open winning racquet to a young boy watching courtside for “giving me the right tactics”.
The world number one claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
'I knew I could do it,' says Djokovic as 52-year Grand Slam landmark falls
At the end of the four-hour and 11-minute final, the 34-year-old Djokovic handed his racquet to the youngster who was then pictured on TV jumping for joy and in shock at the gesture.
The real winner of the French Open may be the kid who got the Djokovic racquet. Look at that reaction! pic.twitter.com/pbb9GfquMf— USSportsbonus (@ussportsbonus) June 13, 2021
“He was in my ear the entire match basically, especially when I was two sets to love down. He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics, as well,” said Djokovic.
“He was like, ‘Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.’ He was coaching me literally.
“I found that very cute, very nice. So I felt like to give the racquet to the best person was him after the match. That was kind of my gratitude for him sticking with me and supporting me.”
#UPDATE Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final https://t.co/qFv6FICmF4— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2021
By @DaveJamesafp pic.twitter.com/r07ayj8rKu
