French Open: Defending champion Swiatek knocked out in quarterfinals

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the French Open when she suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Greek Maria Sakkari on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Pole, who had won her 22 previous sets at Roland Garros, took an off-court medical timeout at 0-2 in the second set.