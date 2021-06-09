Tennis
French Open: Defending champion Swiatek knocked out in quarterfinals

Reuters/Paris
Filed on June 9, 2021
Greece's Maria Sakkari shakes hands with Poland's Iga Swiatek after winning their quarterfinal match. (Reuters)

The 20-year-old Pole took an off-court medical timeout at 0-2 in the second set


Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the French Open when she suffered a 6-4 6-4 defeat against Greek Maria Sakkari on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Pole, who had won her 22 previous sets at Roland Garros, took an off-court medical timeout at 0-2 in the second set.




