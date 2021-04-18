- EVENTS
Federer confirms French Open participation
The 20-times Grand Slam champion withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward
Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month's Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.
The 20-times Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward.
"Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again," Federer, whose only French Open triumph came in 2009, said in a Twitter https:
/twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1383801843780780039 post.
The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris
