Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in modern era

Filed on July 5, 2021 | Last updated on July 6, 2021 at 10.47 am

Federer will face either Medvedev or Hurkacz for a place in the semifinals

Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968.

Federer, who will be 40 in just under five weeks' time, eased past Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the last-eight at the All England Club for the 18th time.

In what will be his 58th Grand Slam quarterfinal, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz, the 14th seed, for a place in the semifinals.

Medvedev was leading Hurkacz 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 3-4 when play was halted for the night due to rain.