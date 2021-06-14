Exhausted Tsitsipas withdraws from Halle
His run to the French Open final moved Tsitsipas up one place to fourth in the world rankings
A day after losing the men’s French Open final, world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew Monday from this week’s ATP grass court tournament in Halle with exhaustion.
“Unfortunately, I cannot play in Halle because of the exhaustion after the last two tournament weeks in Paris and yesterday’s five-set final,” said the 22-year-old.
Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final, lost 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Novak Djokovic in the men’s final at Roland Garros on Sunday.
On Monday morning, Tsitsipas revealed he had only learnt of the death of his grandmother just before playing Djokovic.
His run to the French Open final moved Tsitsipas up one place to fourth in the world rankings.
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is ranked fifth in Halle and will start his grass court season later on Monday when he faces qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.
-
Tennis
Exhausted Tsitsipas withdraws from Halle
His run to the French Open final moved Tsitsipas up one place to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rahane offers Test batting tips to Mithali & Co...
According to sources in the know of developments, Rahane was... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Hasan Ali to remain in PSL after resolving family ...
Hasan missed Islamabad’s stunning 28-run win over Lahore... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Paine says Labuschagne will make a 'great' captain
Paine took over as Test captain in 2018 when he replaced Steve Smith READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'UAE passenger entry ban from Pakistan until at...
The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai royal becomes first to donate blood in...
The campaign was first launched in 2012. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for leaving dirty cars on Abu...
Abandoned vehicles will also be seized. READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?