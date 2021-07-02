Djokovic reaches Wimbledon last 16 for 13th time
Six-time champion Djokovic next takes on 17th seeded Christian Garin of Chile
Novak Djokovic roared into the fourth round at Wimbledon, raising his game, and occasionally the decibel levels, on Court One to dispatch plucky American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) on Friday.
World number one Djokovic spent much of the third-round encounter cruising on auto-pilot but there were moments when the going got tough for the Serb against the 114th-ranked Kudla.
Djokovic, however, knows how to turn up the volume, literally at times, and accompanied by a few chest-thumping shouts, he dug deep to subdue the fiery Kudla and continue onwards in his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title.
Djokovic upped the ante at key moments in the first two sets to take the match away from Kudla and when his back was against the wall in the third, trailing 4-1 and then by the same score in the tiebreak, he showed a stubborn determination to hang tough.
“I spent a lot of time in the mountains with wolves and this is wolf energy there. I am not kidding,” said Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar-year sweep of all four majors.
.
Results (x denotes seeded player):
Men (3rd rd)
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)
Christian Garin (CHI x17) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x9) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4
Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x26) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Karen Khachanov (RUS x25) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)
Women (3rd rd)
Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2, 6-1
Iga Swiatek (POL x7) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-1, 6-0
Ons Jabeur (TUN x21) bt Garbin Muguruza (ESP x11) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x18) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-1, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL) 6-0, 6-3
-
Cricket
athGADLANG win 5th edition of Windmills-ICAP...
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) are keen to ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic reaches Wimbledon last 16 for 13th time
Six-time champion Djokovic next takes on 17th seeded Christian Garin... READ MORE
-
Football
England won't have home support against Ukraine...
For a team like England that is known for its travelling supporters,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Jabeur casts spell over Muguruza to reach last 16
The artful 26-year-old showed great resilience to fend off... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Abu Dhabi launches Covid contact tracing...
System will enhance efforts to monitor, predict and prevent virus... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates suspends India-UAE flights until further ...
UAE nationals, Golden Visa holders and members of diplomatic missions ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delta Covid: Vaccines effective in preventing...
Medical experts in the UAE urged unvaccinated community members to... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Best architects turn pavilions into...
Expo 2020 Dubai has drawn some outstanding architectural talents from ... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program