Djokovic reaches Wimbledon last 16 for 13th time

Six-time champion Djokovic next takes on 17th seeded Christian Garin of Chile

Novak Djokovic roared into the fourth round at Wimbledon, raising his game, and occasionally the decibel levels, on Court One to dispatch plucky American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) on Friday.

World number one Djokovic spent much of the third-round encounter cruising on auto-pilot but there were moments when the going got tough for the Serb against the 114th-ranked Kudla.

Djokovic, however, knows how to turn up the volume, literally at times, and accompanied by a few chest-thumping shouts, he dug deep to subdue the fiery Kudla and continue onwards in his quest for a sixth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic upped the ante at key moments in the first two sets to take the match away from Kudla and when his back was against the wall in the third, trailing 4-1 and then by the same score in the tiebreak, he showed a stubborn determination to hang tough.

“I spent a lot of time in the mountains with wolves and this is wolf energy there. I am not kidding,” said Djokovic, who is halfway to the calendar-year sweep of all four majors.

Results (x denotes seeded player):

Men (3rd rd)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Christian Garin (CHI x17) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x9) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x26) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x25) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Women (3rd rd)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Iga Swiatek (POL x7) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-1, 6-0

Ons Jabeur (TUN x21) bt Garbin Muguruza (ESP x11) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x18) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-1, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL) 6-0, 6-3